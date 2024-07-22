DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,931,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.07% of DoorDash worth $3,709,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.57. 1,324,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,453. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.24, a P/E/G ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $143.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.09.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,495,566 over the last ninety days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

