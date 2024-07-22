Dymension Trading Up 37.4% Over Last Week (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Dymension has a total market cap of $367.90 million and $26.89 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dymension has traded up 37.4% against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00002857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,029,119,960 coins and its circulating supply is 191,758,404 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. The official website for Dymension is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,029,075,057 with 191,693,606 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.91948695 USD and is down -4.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $25,545,361.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the exchanges listed above.

