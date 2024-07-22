EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $180.69.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $187.60 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $189.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,863,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,785,000 after buying an additional 210,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 975,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,359,000 after buying an additional 71,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 953,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,399,000 after buying an additional 197,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,295,000 after purchasing an additional 29,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,679,000 after purchasing an additional 146,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties



EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

