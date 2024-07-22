Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Receives $11.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ecopetrol from $10.30 to $11.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 258.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 58.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of EC opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Ecopetrol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

