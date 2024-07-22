Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.
