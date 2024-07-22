Edwards Lifesciences (EW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $73,359.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,099 shares of company stock worth $7,003,553 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.