El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. El Pollo Loco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $11.32 on Monday. El Pollo Loco has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $352.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 321.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 145,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,746,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

