Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $17.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elanco Animal Health

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director William F. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,001,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,776,000 after purchasing an additional 362,152 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,214,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 199,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 254,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 48,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 35,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Free Report

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.