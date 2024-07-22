ePlus inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ePlus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ePlus’ current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ePlus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.26). ePlus had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $554.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ePlus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of PLUS stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. ePlus has a 1-year low of $53.53 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,247.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,236.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ePlus news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $388,428.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

