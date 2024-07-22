Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KGC. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Kinross Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after acquiring an additional 463,035 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 179,933 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 503,799 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 238,219 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.