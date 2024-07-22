Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Group 1 Automotive, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GPI)

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Group 1 Automotive in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will earn $37.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $38.79. The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive’s current full-year earnings is $38.58 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $303.04 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $228.84 and a 52-week high of $323.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 2,437 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.61, for a total transaction of $754,519.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,944,552.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

