Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.98) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.03) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($7.05) EPS.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

NTLA stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $45.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 52,671 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

