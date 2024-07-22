Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) vs. Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Financial Analysis

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Steel Connect’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 10.75% -67.27% 14.60% Steel Connect 53.00% 19.76% 4.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.5% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of Steel Connect shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Steel Connect shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 4 10 11 0 2.28 Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Etsy and Steel Connect, as provided by MarketBeat.

Etsy currently has a consensus price target of $79.88, suggesting a potential upside of 27.28%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Etsy is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Risk and Volatility

Etsy has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steel Connect has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Etsy and Steel Connect’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.75 billion 2.67 $307.57 million $2.19 28.66 Steel Connect $189.09 million 0.42 $15.61 million $3.13 4.07

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Steel Connect. Steel Connect is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Etsy beats Steel Connect on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides the Etsy Purchase Protection program that is designed to help buyers; the Etsy Share and Save program for sellers to save on Etsy fees for sales that drive to their Etsy shop from their own channels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, Netherlands, and internationally. It offers product configuration and packaging, kitting, and assembly of components and parts into finished goods; and value-added processes, such as product testing, radio frequency identification tagging, product or service activation, language settings, personalization and engraving, multi-channel packaging, and packaging design services. The company provides fulfillment services comprising order management, pick, pack and ship, retail compliance, and demand planning services; and reverse logistics services that simplifies the returns process for retailers and manufacturers, as well as operates a cloud-based e-commerce platform. In addition, it offers warehousing and inventory management services; and software licenses, maintenance, and support services. Further, the company offers its supply chain services to customers in the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, and retail markets. The company was formerly known as ModusLink Global Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Steel Connect, Inc. in February 2018. Steel Connect, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

