EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $3.34

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday. The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.47. EVE shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 12,345 shares changing hands.

EVEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.37.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) by 3,883.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

