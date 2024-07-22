Evercore ISI Increases Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $74.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.72.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.99. 6,027,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,090,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2,494.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 607,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,763 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

