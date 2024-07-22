Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,541,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $41.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,985,000 after buying an additional 10,472,392 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $257,189,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $67,354,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

