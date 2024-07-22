Financial Survey: C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) versus Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

C3is (NASDAQ:CISS – Get Free Report) and Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares C3is and Star Bulk Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C3is 32.12% 22.99% 14.33% Star Bulk Carriers 20.57% 12.19% 6.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for C3is and Star Bulk Carriers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C3is 0 0 0 0 N/A Star Bulk Carriers 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.20%. Given Star Bulk Carriers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Star Bulk Carriers is more favorable than C3is.

10.5% of C3is shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Star Bulk Carriers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C3is and Star Bulk Carriers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C3is $28.74 million 0.02 $9.29 million $30.11 0.05 Star Bulk Carriers $949.27 million 2.11 $173.56 million $2.22 10.73

Star Bulk Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than C3is. C3is is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Bulk Carriers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Star Bulk Carriers beats C3is on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C3is

C3is Inc. offers international seaborne transportation services. It provides its services to dry bulk charterers, including national and private industrial users, commodity producers and traders, oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders and producers. The company owns and operates a fleet of two drybulk carriers, which transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers, and one Aframax crude oil tanker that transports crude oil. C3is Inc. was founded in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

