First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $25.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 35,620.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHB opened at $24.27 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.99.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

