First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $35.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $309.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. First Internet Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $36.47.

First Internet Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.50 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

