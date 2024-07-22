First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.8 %

FQVLF stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.57.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.