First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 162,621 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 293,217 shares.The stock last traded at $18.58 and had previously closed at $18.58.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $896,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

