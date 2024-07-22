Five Below, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.15 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVE. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $77.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $216.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

