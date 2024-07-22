Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.41. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSBC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

