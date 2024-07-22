Flex (FLEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Flex to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Flex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. Flex has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In related news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,368,404.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 37,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $1,163,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,057,473 shares in the company, valued at $64,398,904.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 78,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $2,653,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,368,404.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

