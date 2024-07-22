FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

FMC Stock Down 3.6 %

FMC opened at $57.82 on Monday. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in FMC by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 118,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 47,697 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in FMC by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 235,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

