Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMX stock opened at $116.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.43. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $99.24 and a 52 week high of $143.43.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.0206 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.09%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

