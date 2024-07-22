Fortive (FTV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $87.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortive from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Fortive from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

