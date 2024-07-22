Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Simon Gordon Douglas Purchases 150,000 Shares

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gordon Douglas purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,835.82).
Fusion Antibodies Stock Performance
Shares of FAB traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 1,645,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,021. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 million, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.86.
Fusion Antibodies Company Profile
