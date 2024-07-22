Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB) Insider Simon Gordon Douglas Purchases 150,000 Shares

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Gordon Douglas purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,835.82).

Shares of FAB traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3.50 ($0.05). 1,645,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,021. Fusion Antibodies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.34 million, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.86.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

