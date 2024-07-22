FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Elevance Health, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:ELV)

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $37.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $37.30. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $37.25 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q1 2025 earnings at $12.13 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ELV. Truist Financial raised their price target on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.79.

NYSE ELV opened at $500.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $533.12 and a 200-day moving average of $515.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $431.38 and a 52 week high of $555.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Elevance Health by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

