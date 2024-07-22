FY2024 EPS Estimates for Cimpress plc Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cimpress in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Cimpress’ current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $91.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.00. Cimpress has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $780.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.65 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimpress by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cimpress by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 9,821.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth $9,433,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $327,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,924 shares of company stock worth $1,584,807 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Further Reading

