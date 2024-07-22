FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$48.50 million for the quarter.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.