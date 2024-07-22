FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$48.50 million for the quarter.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

