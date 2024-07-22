FY2024 EPS Estimates for Johnson & Johnson Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:JNJ)

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Johnson & Johnson in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn $9.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.91. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Johnson & Johnson’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $154.69 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.