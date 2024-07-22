FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Portillo’s Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Portillo’s in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Portillo’s from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $9.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $711.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.73. Portillo’s has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Portillo’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Portillo’s by 241.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

