FY2025 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) Lowered by Analyst

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $4.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.57.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$5.32. The firm had revenue of C$145.20 million during the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$37.96 and a 52 week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

