FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Get Dream Industrial REIT alerts:

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08.

Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Dream Industrial REIT ( TSE:DIR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$114.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.