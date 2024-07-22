FY2025 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Raised by Analyst (TSE:OLA)

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Soock now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

OLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.31.

Orla Mining Trading Down 1.1 %

OLA stock opened at C$5.36 on Monday. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$6.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$387,972.00. In related news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$387,972.00. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,467. Corporate insiders own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.