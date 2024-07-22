FY2027 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. Raised by Ventum Cap Mkts (CVE:ORE)

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Orezone Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, July 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ORE. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Ventum Financial reduced their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.87 and a 12 month high of C$1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.32 million.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

