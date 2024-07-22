General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,298,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,444,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of General Mills worth $4,219,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 409.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $64.83. 851,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,251. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.39 and its 200 day moving average is $66.53. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $77.63.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

