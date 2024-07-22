General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,900,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,722,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.41% of General Motors worth $4,349,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,409,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,614,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock worth $51,818,111. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

