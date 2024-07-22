General Motors to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GM)

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of General Motors in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.84 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GM. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Shares of GM stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in General Motors by 1,213.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,203,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,925 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of General Motors by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 475,061 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 74,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of General Motors by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 86,888 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of General Motors by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 93,754 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

