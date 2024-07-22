GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) & Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) Financial Contrast

Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE – Get Free Report) and GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and GigCapital5’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics -5.93% -12.10% -6.41% GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision Optics and GigCapital5’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.10 -$930,000.00 ($0.06) -32.50 GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Precision Optics and GigCapital5, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.GigCapital5, Inc operates as a subsidiary of GigAcquisitions5, LLC

