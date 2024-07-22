Global X Copper Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,321 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 202% compared to the average volume of 2,095 put options.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 541,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,314. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $42.47.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.