Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Goosehead Insurance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

In other news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after buying an additional 351,630 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Goosehead Insurance has a 1 year low of $50.47 and a 1 year high of $92.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.