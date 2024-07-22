Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Financial Contrast

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Roadzen has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goosehead Insurance has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen N/A N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance 5.99% 202.00% 5.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Roadzen and Goosehead Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Roadzen and Goosehead Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $46.72 million 2.67 -$99.67 million N/A N/A Goosehead Insurance $261.28 million 9.17 $14.14 million $0.62 101.69

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Roadzen and Goosehead Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Goosehead Insurance 1 2 7 0 2.60

Roadzen presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 449.45%. Goosehead Insurance has a consensus price target of $74.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Goosehead Insurance.

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Roadzen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

