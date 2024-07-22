Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$87.70.

GRT.UN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GRT.UN stock opened at C$74.32 on Monday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.72 and a 12-month high of C$80.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$72.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

