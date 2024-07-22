Great Ajax (AJX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $3.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AJX

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.