Grok 1-Day Volume Hits $11.57 Million (GROK)

Grok (GROK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Grok has a total market capitalization of $52.08 million and $11.57 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grok token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Grok has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. The official website for Grok is www.grokcoin.meme. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00840983 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $10,718,467.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

