Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the oilfield services company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. 4,605,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,129. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.12.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,481,883.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Featured Articles

