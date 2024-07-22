HC Wainwright Comments on Nicox S.A.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NICXF)

Get Nicox alerts:

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Nicox in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Nicox’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Nicox Stock Performance

NICXF stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. Nicox has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $0.44.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

