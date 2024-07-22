HC Wainwright Comments on Spectral AI, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDAI)

Get Spectral AI alerts:

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectral AI in a report issued on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.33 million during the quarter.

Spectral AI Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectral AI

Shares of MDAI opened at $1.74 on Monday. Spectral AI has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Spectral AI by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 141,416 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.