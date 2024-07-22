Head to Head Analysis: 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) versus Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) and Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 51Talk Online Education Group and Golden Sun Health Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 51Talk Online Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Golden Sun Health Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of 51Talk Online Education Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 51Talk Online Education Group and Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 51Talk Online Education Group -48.40% N/A -50.46% Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

51Talk Online Education Group has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 51Talk Online Education Group and Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 51Talk Online Education Group $27.30 million 3.14 -$15.03 million ($2.65) -5.66 Golden Sun Health Technology Group $6.16 million 2.01 -$5.79 million N/A N/A

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 51Talk Online Education Group.

Summary

Golden Sun Health Technology Group beats 51Talk Online Education Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills, as well as AI-empowered knowledge preview and AI-empowered reading lessons. It also offers small group lessons. The company was formerly known as China Online Education Group and changed its name to 51Talk Online Education Group in September 2022. 51Talk Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

